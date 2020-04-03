UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yandex To Run COVID-19 Tests On Staff As Part Of Trial Of At-Home Testing Program - Chief

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 06:48 PM

Yandex to Run COVID-19 Tests on Staff as Part of Trial of At-Home Testing Program - Chief

Russian technology giant Yandex will test its Moscow employees for COVID-19 as part of a trial of a potential new service that would allow for nationwide testing at people's homes, the director general in Russia, Elena Bunina, said in a letter obtained by Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) Russian technology giant Yandex will test its Moscow employees for COVID-19 as part of a trial of a potential new service that would allow for nationwide testing at people's homes, the director general in Russia, Elena Bunina, said in a letter obtained by Sputnik.

The press service of Yandex has refrained from commenting.

"Last Friday, we talked about ... the Help Is Near project, an important part of which is the organization of testing for the coronavirus at home. There was also a preliminary announcement about a possible beta version of tests for Yandex employees. Today, we have received tests and are ready to start trying our service in Moscow," the letter read.

According to the letter, if the system proves effective, it will be used in Moscow and nationwide.

It will analyze requests for tests from citizens, the number of available tests that laboratories can process, and distribute test kits by delivery zone.

Bunina also said in the letter that Yandex would collaborate with the Helix and Gemotest laboratories. Tests will be run by medical specialists at home and be free of charge for Yandex employees.

"If the test comes back positive, the laboratory is obligated to inform Rospotrebnadzor [Russian consumer health watchdog] about this and pass on the contact information for this request," the letter added.

So far, Russia has confirmed a total of 4,149 coronavirus cases, including 34 fatalities.

Related Topics

Technology Moscow Russia From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UK reports record 684 COVID-19 new deaths in 24 ho ..

2 minutes ago

Sindh Excise Dept recovers Rs. 59776 m in terms of ..

2 minutes ago

3.910 Kg Hashish, weapons seized, 4 arrested:

2 minutes ago

PTI leader eulogizes Prime Minister's efforts for ..

2 minutes ago

Campaign against locusts showing good results: Sec ..

6 minutes ago

Chinese company donates masks, protective suits

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.