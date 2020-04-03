Yandex to Run COVID-19 Tests on Staff as Part of Trial of At-Home Testing Program - Chief

Russian technology giant Yandex will test its Moscow employees for COVID-19 as part of a trial of a potential new service that would allow for nationwide testing at people's homes, the director general in Russia, Elena Bunina, said in a letter obtained by Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) Russian technology giant Yandex will test its Moscow employees for COVID-19 as part of a trial of a potential new service that would allow for nationwide testing at people's homes, the director general in Russia, Elena Bunina, said in a letter obtained by Sputnik.

The press service of Yandex has refrained from commenting.

"Last Friday, we talked about ... the Help Is Near project, an important part of which is the organization of testing for the coronavirus at home. There was also a preliminary announcement about a possible beta version of tests for Yandex employees. Today, we have received tests and are ready to start trying our service in Moscow," the letter read.

According to the letter, if the system proves effective, it will be used in Moscow and nationwide.

It will analyze requests for tests from citizens, the number of available tests that laboratories can process, and distribute test kits by delivery zone.

Bunina also said in the letter that Yandex would collaborate with the Helix and Gemotest laboratories. Tests will be run by medical specialists at home and be free of charge for Yandex employees.

"If the test comes back positive, the laboratory is obligated to inform Rospotrebnadzor [Russian consumer health watchdog] about this and pass on the contact information for this request," the letter added.

So far, Russia has confirmed a total of 4,149 coronavirus cases, including 34 fatalities.