Youth’s Most Favored Smartphone Infinix NOTE 10 Is Now Available In Offline Market

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 11:42 AM

Youth's most favored smartphone Infinix NOTE 10 is now available in offline market

Akistan’s best-selling No. 1 smartphone brand Infinix recently launched amazing smartphone NOTE 10

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th July, 2021) Pakistan’s best-selling No. 1 smartphone brand Infinix recently launched amazing smartphone NOTE 10. The device has received massive response during online sale and now it will be available in offline market at just Rs. 25,999 with limited time offer. The new NOTE 10 offers powerful MediaTek Helio G85 processor and super fluid display to provide an extraordinary experience for users.
Talking on the success of NOTE 10 Mr. Joe Hu, CEO - Infinix Pakistan said “Infinix has gone a step further to bring upgraded and improved features to the NOTE 10 maintaining affordable pricing for consumers. The new Infinix NOTE 10 smartphone aims to give users stunning visuals, powerful performance and exciting gaming with a reliable and long-lasting battery.”

NOTE 10 features triple-camera that consists of 48 MP (wide) + 2 MP (depth) + 2 MP (monochrome) with Quad-LED flash, panorama, and HDR.

The front camera consists of a single camera: 16 MP (wide) and the device is integrated with a loudspeaker and a 3.5mm jack. It comes in a big screen that has a 6.95 inches display IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels. The smartphone features Bluetooth 5.0, GPS with A-GPS, Radio, and USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go. The sensors include Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, and compass.
NOTE 10 comes in various colors such as Black, Purple, and Emerald Green. The device is fueled with a non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery + Fast charging 18W. The smartphone runs on the Android 11 + XOS 7.6 operating system. The phone supports Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by).

