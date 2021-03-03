UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

YouTube Removes RT's Video Of Trump's 'Violative' CPAC Speech

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 01:10 AM

YouTube Removes RT's Video of Trump's 'Violative' CPAC Speech

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) YouTube has deleted RT's video of ex-US President Donald Trump's speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Florida, saying that the "violative" address was not adequately flagged, the broadcaster said on Tuesday.

In Sunday's first major public appearance since leaving office, Trump told the conservative political conference that he might run for president again and beat Democrats "for a third time."

"The video streaming site has CENSORED RT's video of Donald Trump's speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Florida. YouTube said the content fell foul of its scam and spam policies - because it didn't contain enough warnings about Trump.

That's despite it being a 'NO COMMENT, LIVE FEED' video," the broadcaster wrote on its Telegram channel.

Prior to this, RT Russian reported that the broadcaster had received a warning from YouTube for broadcasting "Trump's violative CPAC speech" without tagging it as "hateful speech."

The speech is still available on pages of other major news outlets, including Reuters, ABC and others, according to the broadcaster.

In a comment to Sputnik, Google explained that YouTube bans content that contains claims of the November 2020 election fraud. The tech giant noted that sometimes videos violating these rules may remain on YouTube as an exception based on their caption, description, and the context provided.

Related Topics

Election Google Russia Trump Florida SITE May November Democrats Sunday 2020 YouTube From

Recent Stories

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity engages world ..

14 minutes ago

Austria, Denmark plan vaccines with Israel to bols ..

44 minutes ago

Early detection of COVID-19, testing close contact ..

1 hour ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempted attack by booby trap ..

2 hours ago

S. African Police Seize Cocaine Shipment Worth Nea ..

46 minutes ago

7 mud houses reduced to ashes in Tharparkar

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.