PMD Forecasts Thunderstorm, Rain Amid Scorching Heatwave

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 27, 2024 | 05:25 PM

A shallow westerly wave is anticipated to influence the upper regions starting the evening or night of May 28.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 27th, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological department forecast thunderstorms and rain in upper regions of the country from May 28 (tomorrow) to June 1 amid the scorching heatwave.

A duststorm and isolated rain are expected to impact the upper parts of the country from May 28 to June 1, according to the Meteorological Department. These weather changes will bring relief from the ongoing severe heatwave.

A shallow westerly wave is anticipated to influence the upper regions starting the evening or night of May 28. Here are the detailed forecasts for various regions:

Balochistan:

Quetta, Zhob, Ziarat, Sherani, and Barkhan are likely to experience duststorms and thunderstorms from the night of May 27 until May 29.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa:

Areas including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Waziristan, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Bajaur, Mohmand, Karak, Khyber, Peshawar, Mardan, and Kurram can expect duststorms, thunderstorms, and isolated rain from the evening or night of May 28 to June 1, with occasional breaks.

Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir:

Rain and thunderstorms are forecasted for Gilgit-Baltistan regions such as Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, and Shigar. In Kashmir, areas including Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, and Mirpur will also be affected from the evening or night of May 28 to June 1.

Punjab and Islamabad:

Duststorms, thunderstorms, and isolated rain are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha, and Mianwali from the evening or night of May 28 to June 1, with intermittent breaks.

Sindh:

Duststorms and gusty winds are predicted in Karachi, Thatta, Badin, and Hyderabad on May 28 and 29.

