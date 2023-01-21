UrduPoint.com

Turkey Expected Sweden To Prevent Planned Quran Burning In Stockholm -Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu

Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2023 | 09:40 PM

Turkey Expected Sweden to Prevent Planned Quran Burning in Stockholm -Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu

Turkey expected the Swedish government to take steps to prevent the planned burning of the Quran outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm on Saturday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2023) Turkey expected the Swedish government to take steps to prevent the planned burning of the Quran outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm on Saturday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

Media reported on Friday that leader of the far-right Danish political party Stram Kurs, Rasmus Paludan, had received permission to burn a copy of the Quran, islam's holy book, in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm. The protest was supposed to start at 2 p.m. local time (13:00 GMT) on Saturday.

"No one can call it freedom of speech and expression. Racism and hatred cannot be called freedom of expression ... We hope that Sweden will take appropriate measures to prevent this protest from being held," Cavusoglu told reporters.

The Turkish top diplomat added that Ankara had taken "appropriate steps" upon learning about the scheduled protest. In particular, the Turkish Foreign Ministry summoned the Swedish ambassador in connection with the matter, while the Turkish ambassador held a meeting with Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom.

Earlier on Saturday, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin also condemned the planned protest, calling it "a hateful crime against humanity." The official accused the Swedish authorities of greenlighting the action, which, as Ankara believes, encourages "hate crimes and Islamophobia."

"Attacking sacred values is not freedom but modern barbarism," Kalin tweeted.

Later in the day, Paludan burnt a copy of the Quran near the building of the Turkish embassy, media reported.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the act, calling it a "vile attack" on the holy book committed despite Ankara's repeated warnings.

"Permitting this anti-Islam act, which targets Muslims and insults our sacred values, under the guise of 'freedom of expression' is completely unacceptable. This is an outright hate crime. This despicable act is yet another example of the alarming level that Islamophobia and, racist and discriminatory movements have reached in Europe," the ministry said.

In addition, Ankara urged the Swedish authorities to "take necessary measures against the perpetrators of this hate crime" and invite all countries and international organizations to take a stand against Islamophobia.

Earlier in January, the supporters of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), labeled as terrorist in Ankara, held a demonstration in the Swedish capital, hanging an effigy of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan by its feet. The Turkish Foreign Ministry summoned the Swedish ambassador to Ankara in protest of the PKK rally. In addition, the Turkish Prosecutor General's Office opened a criminal case in connection with the demonstration.

On January 15, Erdogan said that Sweden and Finland needed to extradite about 130 terrorists to Turkey if they wanted the Turkish parliament to ratify their NATO bids. On Saturday, Turkey unilaterally canceled the upcoming visit of Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson to Ankara, where he was supposed to discuss Stockholm's application for NATO membership.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist NATO Protest Europe Turkey Parliament Visit Stockholm Ankara Sweden Finland Tayyip Erdogan January Criminals Muslim Media All From Government Top P

Recent Stories

Rail traffic suspended as goods train derails near ..

Rail traffic suspended as goods train derails near Jand

51 seconds ago
 Furuhashi goal-spree continues as Celtic cruise in ..

Furuhashi goal-spree continues as Celtic cruise into Scottish Cup last 16

53 seconds ago
 Three lady inspectors posted as Sector Incharge in ..

Three lady inspectors posted as Sector Incharge in Lahore

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner reviews Marathon Route

Commissioner reviews Marathon Route

7 minutes ago
 Celebrities denounce video showing school girls be ..

Celebrities denounce video showing school girls beating classmate in Lahore scho ..

23 minutes ago
 Right leads mass protest against Spanish govt in M ..

Right leads mass protest against Spanish govt in Madrid

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.