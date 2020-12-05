UrduPoint.com
104-year-old World War II Veteran Back Home After Battling Covid

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 12:32 AM

A World War II veteran from Alabama celebrated his 104th birthday at home this week after a hospital stay battling Covid-19

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :A World War II veteran from Alabama celebrated his 104th birthday at home this week after a hospital stay battling Covid-19.

Major Wooten, of Madison, Alabama, was admitted to hospital on November 24 with coronavirus, his granddaughter Holly Wooten McDonald said on her Facebook page.

Wooten was discharged from Madison Hospital on Tuesday, two days before he turned 104 years old, and his granddaughter posted video of his release.

Doctors, nurses and family members lined up with posters and balloons and serenaded Wooten with "Happy Birthday" as he left the hospital in a wheelchair.

Wooten, known as "Pop Pop" to his family, thanked the hospital workers before heading home.

Wooten served as a private in the US Army during World War II. Three of his brothers also served and one was killed in action.

Wooten was among a group of veterans who visited Normandy last year for the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

