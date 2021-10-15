UrduPoint.com

11 Indonesian Scouts Die In River Trek

Muhammad Irfan 25 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 11:10 PM

11 Indonesian scouts die in river trek

Eleven students have drowned and two more are in critical condition after a trekking accident in Indonesia, an official said Friday

Bandung, Indonesia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Eleven students have drowned and two more are in critical condition after a trekking accident in Indonesia, an official said Friday.

Some 150 members of an Islamic scouts group, aged from 13 to 15 years old, were walking along the Cileuleur river when 21 are thought to have attempted to ford the water.

Nearby locals managed to pull ten to safety, said Supriono -- who, like many Indonesians, only has one name -- an official with Bandung's search and rescue team.

"Two students... are in a critical condition in the hospital, while 11 were found dead," he told AFP.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the accident, as well as working to ensure all on the trip have been accounted for.

The students were trekking and cleaning the riverbank, despite official warnings from the national disaster mitigation agency.

Related Topics

Accident Dead Water Bandung Indonesia All From Ford

Recent Stories

UN Says Political Instrumentalization of Conflict- ..

UN Says Political Instrumentalization of Conflict-Affected Children Must Be Avoi ..

27 minutes ago
 RCB organizes farewell function in honor of Brig. ..

RCB organizes farewell function in honor of Brig. Ijaz Qamar Kiani

27 minutes ago
 US Diplomat to Visit Thailand, Singapore, Indonesi ..

US Diplomat to Visit Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia to Boost ASEAN Ties - State ..

27 minutes ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack on Kan ..

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack on Kandahar mosque

28 minutes ago
 Ukraine's NSDC Sanctions 237 People for Organizing ..

Ukraine's NSDC Sanctions 237 People for Organizing Russian Elections in Crimea, ..

25 minutes ago
 Spanish Court Rules to Extradite Chavez's Former N ..

Spanish Court Rules to Extradite Chavez's Former Nurse to US

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.