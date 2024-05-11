Endrick In Brazil's Copa America Squad But No Neymar
Faizan Hashmi Published May 11, 2024 | 02:10 AM
Rio de Janeiro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Teen phenomenum Endrick was named in Brazil's Copa America squad on Friday by coach Dorival Junior but there was no place for Neymar, who has been sidelined since suffering a serious knee injury on international duty in October.
Real Madrid forwards Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo are both included, with FC Porto attacker Evanilson the only new call-up for the June 20-July 14 tournament which will be held in the United States.
Manchester United midfielder Casemiro and veteran defender Thiago Silva, who will leave Chelsea for hometown club Fluminense at the end of the season, have been omitted.
Along with the 17-year-old Endrick, who is due to join Real Madrid from Palmeiras in July, Dorival also selected Girona forward Savio and his club team-mate Yan Couto.
Dorival, 62, only took over at the start of the year from interim boss Fernando Diniz, but he is confident the players will quickly adapt to his coaching style.
"We have a competition which requires a lot of time together. This team will have the conditions to accomplish everything we envisage achieving," said Dorival.
"I hope this response will be seen on the pitch. The work will be intense for team balance and the best possible performance."
Brazil, who lost the 2021 Copa America final on home soil to bitter rivals Argentina, will play Colombia, Paraguay and Costa Rica in Group D.
They are set to face Mexico and the USA in friendlies before beginning their campaign on June 24.
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool/ENG), Bento (Athletico Paranaense), Ederson (Manchester City/ENG)
Defenders: Danilo (Juventus/ITA), Yan Couto (Girona/ESP), Guilherme Arana (Atletico Mineiro), Wendell (Porto/POR), Lucas Beraldo (PSG/FRA), Eder Militao (Real Madrid/ESP), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal/ENG), Marquinhos (PSG/FRA)
Midfielders: Andreas Pereira (Fulham/ENG), Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle/ENG), Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa/ENG), Joao Gomes (Wolves/ENG), Lucas Paqueta (West Ham/ENG)
Forwards: Endrick (Palmeiras), Evanilson (Porto/POR), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal/ENG), Raphinha (Barcelona/ESP), Rodrygo (Real Madrid/ESP), Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid/ESP), Savio (Girona/ESP)
