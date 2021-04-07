UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

15 Dead In Southeastern Kenya Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 03:23 PM

15 dead in southeastern Kenya road accident

Two buses collided along the busy Malindi-Mombasa highway in southeastern Kenya on Wednesday, killing 15 passengers, officials said

NAIROB APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Two buses collided along the busy Malindi-Mombasa highway in southeastern Kenya on Wednesday, killing 15 passengers, officials said.

Kilifi County Commissioner Kutswa Olaka confirmed 15 people died and more than a dozen others injured in the accident.

According to county officials, one bus was heading to Garissa County in northeastern Kenya while the other was ferrying passengers to Malindi, a coastal town in the country's southeast.

Government employees and both the drivers are among the dead.

Well-wishers with private cars were the first responders, who were later joined by official rescue teams, the Kenya Red Cross and others. The bodies have been taken to the Malindi hospital's mortuary.

Thousands of Kenyans lose their lives in road traffic crashes every year due to unsafe public transportation and poorly enforced road safety laws.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Dead Road Died Traffic Garissa Malindi Kenya

Recent Stories

Two die in Killa Abdullah road mishap

2 minutes ago

National Women's Throwball C'ship in May

2 minutes ago

Massive Blaze in Southern France Under Control - R ..

2 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,883 new COVID-19 cases, 1,956 reco ..

10 minutes ago

Zahid replaces Shadab for Zimbabwe tour

15 minutes ago

Russia assures Pakistan of full support in energy, ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.