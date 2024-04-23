Open Menu

16 Dead, 28 Missing In Migrant Boat Capsize Off Djibouti: UN

Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2024 | 05:40 PM

16 dead, 28 missing in migrant boat capsize off Djibouti: UN

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) At least 16 people are dead and 28 missing in a new migrant boat disaster off the coast of the Horn of Africa nation of Djibouti, the UN's International Organization for Migration said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred about two weeks after another boat carrying mainly Ethiopian migrants sank off the Djibouti coast, claiming several dozen lives.

"Tragedy as boat capsizes off Djibouti coast with 77 migrants on board including children," the IOM said in a post on X, without specifying when the latest incident occurred.

"At least 28 missing. 16 dead," it said, adding that the local IOM branch was "supporting local authorities with search and rescue effort".

It was the latest deadly accident on the so-called Eastern Migration Route.

Another boat carrying more than 60 people sank off the coast of Godoria in the northeast of Djibouti on April 8, according to the IOM and the Ethiopian embassy in Djibouti.

The IOM said at the time the bodies of 38 migrants, including children, were recovered, while another six people were missing.

The embassy in Djibouti said the boat was carrying Ethiopian migrants from Djibouti to war-torn Yemen.

Each year, many tens of thousands of African migrants brave the perilous "Eastern Route" across the Red Sea and through war-scarred Yemen to reach Saudi Arabia, escaping conflict or natural disaster, or seeking better economic opportunities.

X

Related Topics

Africa Accident Dead United Nations Yemen Djibouti Saudi Arabia April Post From

Recent Stories

Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address i ..

Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address issue of missing persons

38 minutes ago
 Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources

Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources

2 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in Chin ..

Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China

3 hours ago
 FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office

FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office

4 hours ago
 PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases

PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases

5 hours ago
 Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleu ..

Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum

5 hours ago
Iranian President arrives in Lahore today

Iranian President arrives in Lahore today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Islam enlightened world with its teachings about k ..

Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh

18 hours ago
 Record London close as oil prices drop on easing M ..

Record London close as oil prices drop on easing Middle East fears

18 hours ago
 TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured vill ..

TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured village

18 hours ago

More Stories From World