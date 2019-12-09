UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

160 Palestinian Cars Vandalised In Suspected Hate Crime: Police

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 07:33 PM

160 Palestinian cars vandalised in suspected hate crime: police

More than 160 cars were vandalised in a Palestinian neighbourhood of Jerusalem with anti-Arab slogans scrawled nearby, Israeli police said Monday, in a suspected hate crime

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :More than 160 cars were vandalised in a Palestinian neighbourhood of Jerusalem with anti-Arab slogans scrawled nearby, Israeli police said Monday, in a suspected hate crime.

The cars in the Shuafaat neighbourhood of east Jerusalem had their tyres slashed, with slogans such as "Arabs-enemies", "There is no room in the country for enemies" and "When Jews are stabbed we aren't silent" scrawled in Hebrew with red paint nearby, photos published by Israeli media showed.

Police said their forces "continue to search the area for the suspects who fled the scene." A local official told public broadcaster Kann that footage revealed the vandalism took place overnight under the cover of the rain, and that the perpetrators were religious Jews.

The incident bore the hallmark of a "price tag" attack, a euphemism for Jewish nationalist-motivated hate crimes that generally target Palestinian or Arab Israeli property in revenge for nationalistic attacks against Israelis.

"Three masked settlers sneaked into the neighbourhood early and damaged the tyres of cars on the main street," said Maysa Abu Khdair, a resident whose car was targeted and whose surveillance cameras caught the scene.

"My daughter went on foot to school in the rain," she added.

Related Topics

Attack Police Car Jerusalem Price Jew Media Arab

Recent Stories

Highest quality broadcast coverage of Pakistan v S ..

15 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen: OIC Is Setting Road Map for Social W ..

45 minutes ago

India pushing Kashmiri youth to wall: Masood Khan

47 minutes ago

Bilawal says struggle to continue until the democr ..

52 minutes ago

ISPR rejects news on Pak-Iran joint patrolling at ..

1 hour ago

Zayed Housing Programme assists 188 Emiratis with ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.