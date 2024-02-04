2 pilots die in helicopter crash in southeast Türkiye

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Two Turkish pilots were killed, and one technician injured in a helicopter crash in the southeastern Gaziantep province, Türkiye's Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said Sunday.

The chopper, registered in the inventory of the General Directorate of Security Aviation Department, crashed in the Kartal village of the Nurdagi district, Yerlikaya said on social media platform X.

The helicopter departed from the southern Hatay province and was last contacted at 10:49 p.m. local time late Saturday (1949 GMT), he said.

Many gendarmerie, fire brigade and medical teams were dispatched to the scene. The injured technician was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Currently, the cause of the accident was not revealed.