20 Dead In Two Blasts Near Grave Of Slain Iran General: State TV

Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2024 | 07:25 PM

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) At least 20 persons were killed in Iran Wednesday as two explosions in quick succession struck a crowd marking the anniversary of the 2020 killing of Guards general Qasem Soleimani, state television reported.

"At least 20 people lost their lives in this incident" which took place near the grave of the head of foreign operations of Iran's Revolutionary Guards in the Saheb al-Zaman Mosque in the southern city of Kerman, the television said.

Shortly before, it had reported two blasts near the mosque in quick succession. There was no immediate word on the cause of the blasts.

Images on state television showed several ambulances and rescue personnel in the area.

Iran's Tasnim news agency reported that 30 people were also wounded in the explosions.

Soleimani, who headed the Quds Force, was killed in a US drone strike just outside Baghdad airport.

