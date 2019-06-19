2,000 year old tomb complex discovered in central China

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WUHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :A 2,000-year-old tomb complex was discovered in Yunxi County in central China's Hubei Province, local authorities said Wednesday.

The site was found during road construction on Friday in the Yaotanhe Village, according to the county's publicity department.

Archaeologists said the complex consists of four tombs, and more than 10 cultural relics such as iron swords, ironware and pottery were excavated. Human bones and teeth were also found at the location.

Based on the structural characteristics of the unearthed cultural relics, archaeologists said that the tomb group belonged to the Eastern Han Dynasty (25-220).

The discovery can help with the study of burial customs during that time, and further excavation is underway, according to the publicity department.