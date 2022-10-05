2022 Nobel Prize in Chemistry Awarded for Development of Click, Bioorthogonal Chemistry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) The Royal Swedish academy of Sciences awarded the Nobel prize in Chemistry 2022 to Carolyn R. Bertozzi, Morten Meldal and K. Barry Sharpless for their research in click and bioorthogonal chemistry.

"The Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2022 was awarded to Carolyn R. Bertozzi, Morten Meldal and K. Barry Sharpless 'for the development of click chemistry and bioorthogonal chemistry," the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said in a statement.