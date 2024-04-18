22 Injured After Truck Carrying Pilgrims Crashes In Myanmar's Yangon
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2024 | 12:30 PM
YANGON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Twenty-two people were injured in a crash involving a truck carrying pilgrims and two other vehicles in Myanmar's Yangon region, an official from the Shwe Myittar Rescue Organization told Xinhua on Thursday.
The accident happened around 3 p.m.
local time on Wednesday in Shwepyitha Township.
Four men and 18 women were injured in the accident, but not seriously, according to the official.
The truck carrying pilgrims had tried to overtake another vehicle and cross into the opposite lane, causing the collision with two vehicles, the official added.
