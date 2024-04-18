Open Menu

22 Injured After Truck Carrying Pilgrims Crashes In Myanmar's Yangon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2024 | 12:30 PM

22 injured after truck carrying pilgrims crashes in Myanmar's Yangon

YANGON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Twenty-two people were injured in a crash involving a truck carrying pilgrims and two other vehicles in Myanmar's Yangon region, an official from the Shwe Myittar Rescue Organization told Xinhua on Thursday.

The accident happened around 3 p.m.

local time on Wednesday in Shwepyitha Township.

Four men and 18 women were injured in the accident, but not seriously, according to the official.

The truck carrying pilgrims had tried to overtake another vehicle and cross into the opposite lane, causing the collision with two vehicles, the official added.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Vehicles Vehicle Myanmar Women From P

Recent Stories

Govt bringing reforms in energy, revenue collectio ..

Govt bringing reforms in energy, revenue collection, SOEs: Aurangzeb

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, New Zealand to face off in 2nd T20I matc ..

Pakistan, New Zealand to face off in 2nd T20I match at Rawalpindi today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results - 1st update

Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results - 1st update

14 hours ago
 Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Vondrousova s ..

Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Vondrousova stuns Sabalenka

14 hours ago
Arandu's roads closed due to flooding

Arandu's roads closed due to flooding

14 hours ago
 Oil tanker catches fire in Islamabad’s Blue Area

Oil tanker catches fire in Islamabad’s Blue Area

14 hours ago
 Pakistan committed to ensure safety of foreign nat ..

Pakistan committed to ensure safety of foreign nationals: FO

14 hours ago
 Tennis: WTA Stuttgart results - 1st update

Tennis: WTA Stuttgart results - 1st update

14 hours ago
 Four passengers injured as train hit an empty vehi ..

Four passengers injured as train hit an empty vehicle

14 hours ago
 Over- speeding bus crushed to death two bike rider ..

Over- speeding bus crushed to death two bike riders

14 hours ago

More Stories From World