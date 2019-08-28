UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

23 Killed In Mexico Bar Fire, Officials Investigating 'attack'

Sumaira FH 43 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 04:32 PM

23 killed in Mexico bar fire, officials investigating 'attack'

At least 23 people were killed and 13 badly wounded in a fire at a bar in eastern Mexico that is being investigated as an attack, authorities said Wednesday

Coatzacoalcos, Mexico, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :At least 23 people were killed and 13 badly wounded in a fire at a bar in eastern Mexico that is being investigated as an attack, authorities said Wednesday.

The fire in the city of Coatzacoalcos, which broke out Tuesday night, "may have been the result of a vile attack," said a statement from prosecutors in the state of Veracruz, a flashpoint in the bloody turf wars between Mexico's rival drug cartels.

Media reports said the fire broke out when attackers burst into the bar and threw Molotov cocktails.

"The devious crime of a few moments ago in Coatzacoalcos will not go unpunished," Veracruz Governor Cuitlahuac Garcia said in a tweet.

Frantic family members rushed to the bar, the Caballo Blanco (White Horse), looking for their loved ones, said an AFP reporter at the scene.

"I just want to know if he's OK," said a mother looking for her son, who worked as a cleaner at the bar, after searching for him in vain at local hospitals.

The interior of the bar was wrecked and charred, with chairs overturned and debris littering the floor. A heavy contingent of police and emergency vehicles gathered outside the building.

Related Topics

Attack Fire Police Governor Vehicles Coatzacoalcos Veracruz Mexico May Family From

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Qasimi issues decree on Sharjah Sports C ..

18 minutes ago

Azhar to invite more foreign teams in Tour de Khun ..

43 seconds ago

Kremlin Sees Minsk's Possible Purchase of US Oil a ..

46 seconds ago

Damascus International Fair Opens Despite US Sanct ..

29 seconds ago

Three killed in Burkina Faso attack

48 seconds ago

ATC adjourns online blasphemous content sharing ca ..

54 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.