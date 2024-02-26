Open Menu

25 Killed In Road Crash In Tanzania: President

Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2024 | 01:30 AM

25 killed in road crash in Tanzania: president

Dar es Salaam, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) A road crash in northern Tanzania has killed at least 25 people including several foreigners, President Samia Suluhu Hassan said on Sunday.

The accident occurred on Saturday evening when a truck driver lost control of his vehicle on the road linking Arusha and Namanga and collided with three other vehicles, she said in a statement.

The victims included one girl, 10 women and 14 men. Among them were an American, a Kenyan, a South African and a Kenyan national.

At least 21 people were injured in the accident, including people from Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Switzerland, Britain and Mali, the statement said.

One of the vehicles was transporting foreigners who were volunteering at a school in Arusha, it said.

Photos circulated by Tanzanian media showed a yellow "New Vision" school vehicle completely smashed under the force of the impact.

Tanzania is regularly plunged into mourning by fatal road accidents, with collisions killing scores in 2015, 2017 and 2022.

One of the bloodiest accidents occurred in 2006, when a bus plunged off a bridge into a river, killing 54 people.

In a 2018 report on road safety, the World Health Organisation (WHO) noted that official Tanzanian statistics for 2016 recorded 3,256 road deaths, but estimated that the figure was between 13,000 and 19,000.

Related Topics

Accident Injured World Driver Vehicles Road Vehicle Mali Namanga Arusha Ivory Coast Tanzania Switzerland Cameroon Nigeria Women Sunday 2017 2016 2015 2018 Media From

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Qalandars opt to bowl first against Zalmis

PSL 9: Qalandars opt to bowl first against Zalmis

7 hours ago
 PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs

PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs

9 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..

12 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024

16 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

17 hours ago
 PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA p ..

PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president

1 day ago
PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punja ..

PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker

1 day ago
 PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets

PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets

1 day ago
 PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kin ..

PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

1 day ago
 Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

1 day ago
 realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note ..

Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds

1 day ago
 Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Kara ..

Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi

1 day ago

More Stories From World