26 Dead, Dozens Hospitalised In China Building Fire: State Media

Muhammad Irfan Published November 16, 2023 | 12:30 PM

26 dead, dozens hospitalised in China building fire: state media

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Twenty-six people have died and dozens were sent to hospital after a fire tore through a building in northern China's Shanxi province on Thursday, state media reported.

The fire started at a four-story building belonging to the Yongju coal company in Shanxi province's Luliang city at around 6:50 am local time (2250 GMT on Wednesday), state media said, citing local authorities.

Twenty-six people were confirmed dead, state news agency Xinhua reported.

Earlier, broadcaster CCTV said that 63 people had been evacuated, 51 of whom were hospitalized.

The reports did not say if any of those taken to hospital had died.

"Rescue work is still in progress and the cause of the fire is under investigation," CCTV reported.

A later update said the fire had "now been brought under control".

Video footage posted on the social media site Weibo showed bright flames and thick black smoke billowing from the building, while dozens of people stood in the parking lot watching.

The building shown in the video matched images of the coal company's headquarters posted on its website.

Emergency response personnel could be seen in the footage racing to put on protective gear outside a fire truck parked at the building's entrance.

Industrial accidents are common in China due to lax safety standards and poor enforcement.

