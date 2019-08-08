UrduPoint.com
3 Dead, 32 Injured After Road Accident In Southern Russia

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 59 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 01:26 PM

3 dead, 32 injured after road accident in southern Russia

Three people, including two children, died and 32 others were injured in a road accident involving a bus and a car near Russia's southern city of Novorossiysk, authorities reveals on Thursday

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Three people, including two children, died and 32 others were injured in a road accident involving a bus and a car near Russia's southern city of Novorossiysk, authorities reveals on Thursday.

The injured people have all received medical assistance and were taken to hospitals, Sergei Pulikovskiy, emergencies minister of the Krasnodar Territory, was quoted by local media as saying.

On Wednesday the passenger bus and car collided and fell off a cliff at 10:20 p.m. near the settlement of Verkhnebakanskiy close to Novorossiysk. The regional branch of the Russian Interior Ministry said the driver of bus had lost control of the vehicle.

The Russian Emergencies Ministry said that when the accident occurred, 41 people were inside the bus and 4 people were inside the car.

