4 Daesh/ISIS suspects nabbed in Turkey

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Four Daesh/ISIS terror suspects were nabbed in Turkey on Friday. One of those terror suspects was nabbed in the Narlica district of southern Hatay province "while trying to illegally cross into Turkey from Syria," the National Defense Ministry said on Twitter.

"Our fight against terrorist organizations' attempts to infiltrate our borders continues," the ministry added.

Separately, local police teams in the Black Sea province of Bolu arrested three foreign Daesh/ISIS terror suspects, said security sources, who requested anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The suspects, including two Iraqi nationals and a Syrian national, will be deported, following the routine procedures, the sources added.

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terrorist group.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least ten suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed assaults.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.