4 Die As Car Slides Off Bridge Amid Heavy Rainfall In NW Syria
Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2024 | 02:40 PM
DAMASCUS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) Four people were killed on Saturday as their car slid off a bridge into a heavy rainfall-induced water stream in the northwestern Syrian province of Tartus, the local Sham FM radio reported.
Numerous villages in the province experienced heavy downpours and suffered the subsequent widespread flooding, said the report, citing Provincial Governor Hassan Hassan.
The governor added that plastic houses were submerged, and vast areas of agricultural land were inundated, as the rivers, streams, and channels overflowed onto surrounding villages' fields.
Meanwhile, the rainwater seeped into residential areas in the nearby Karad and Kartou villages, with damage still unknown.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024
ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 midnight
Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation with freedom struggle
DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Arif Gormani from DG Khan
CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt Karnal Sher Shaheed bravery
59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate of 175 political parties in ele ..
IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners inaugurates rock climbing sit ..
Two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival opens
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends symbol allotment deadline unti ..
ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 11:30 pm Saturday
Pakistan Army guarding ballot papers transportation in sensitive areas: ECP
More Stories From World
-
China's top economic planner launches new major foreign investment projects, plans to invest over $1 ..8 minutes ago
-
Death toll from Colombia landslide hits 3418 minutes ago
-
2 dead, 1 missing after severe storms, floods hit Sao Paulo18 minutes ago
-
Taiwan question China’s internal affair: FM18 minutes ago
-
China's weekly export container shipping index up1 hour ago
-
Lock-up shares worth about 56.95 bln yuan to become tradable in China1 hour ago
-
2 dead in light plane crash in Australia's Queensland1 hour ago
-
Philippines' approved investment projects up 73 pct in 20231 hour ago
-
China's e-commerce logistics index up in 20231 hour ago
-
Tennis: Australian Open results - 2nd update1 hour ago
-
New Zealand v Pakistan - 2nd Twenty20 international score1 hour ago
-
China-Pakistan cargo route launched to facilitate air transport1 hour ago