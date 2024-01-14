Open Menu

4 Die As Car Slides Off Bridge Amid Heavy Rainfall In NW Syria

Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2024 | 02:40 PM

4 die as car slides off bridge amid heavy rainfall in NW Syria

DAMASCUS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) Four people were killed on Saturday as their car slid off a bridge into a heavy rainfall-induced water stream in the northwestern Syrian province of Tartus, the local Sham FM radio reported.

Numerous villages in the province experienced heavy downpours and suffered the subsequent widespread flooding, said the report, citing Provincial Governor Hassan Hassan.

The governor added that plastic houses were submerged, and vast areas of agricultural land were inundated, as the rivers, streams, and channels overflowed onto surrounding villages' fields.

Meanwhile, the rainwater seeped into residential areas in the nearby Karad and Kartou villages, with damage still unknown.

