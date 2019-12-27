UrduPoint.com
4.9 Magnitude Quack Jolts Turkey

Fri 27th December 2019

4.9 magnitude quack jolts Turkey

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :A 4.9-magnitude earthquake on Friday jolted the eastern Turkish city of Elazig, according to the country's disaster and emergency body.

On its website, the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said the quake occurred at 10.02 a.m. local time (0702GMT) at a depth of seven kilometers (4.

3 miles), with its epicenter below the Sivrice district.

Only one empty building was reported to have been destroyed after the quake. No loss of life was reported, according to Cetin Oktay Kaldirim, the provincial governor of Elazig. "We are monitoring developments," he told Anadolu Agency.

The tremor was also felt in nearby provinces including Malatya, Adiyaman, and Sanliurfa, with schools suspended for the day in Elazig as a precautionary measure.

