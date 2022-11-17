5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits West Texas - US Geological Survey

EL PASO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) A 5.3 magnitude earthquake hit West Texas Wednesday afternoon, according to the US Geological Survey.

The earthquake hit in the oil-rich Permian Basin area near the Texas town of Pecos, according to the US Geological Survey.

According to Federal data, the earthquake was felt more than a hundred miles away further west in El Paso, Texas, and more than a hundred miles north near Portales, New Mexico.