5.5-Magnitude Quake Hits Fiji Islands Region

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 jolted Fiji Islands Region at 21:31:47 GMT on Wednesday, Xinhua quoted the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences as having said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 379.1 km, was initially determined to be at 21.21 degrees south latitude and 177.80 degrees west longitude.