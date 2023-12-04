5th WMS starts its works in the Chinese city of Guangzhou

Guangzhou, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) The 5th World Media Summit (WMS) started its works on Sunday in Guangzhou, in the Guangdong Province of southern China, under the theme "Boosting Global Confidence, Promoting Media Development".

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA), represented by its President, Dr. Fahd bin Hassan Al Aqran, participated in the 5th WMS. The summit was also attended by the Saudi Consul General in Guangzhou, Dr. Abdullah bin Abiyah.

In his speech during the opening of the WMS, the Executive Chairman of the WMS and President of Xinhua News Agency, Fu Hua, called on media outlets to build consensus, boost confidence in development, and uphold objectivity and truth to enhance media's credibility. He also emphasized the need to deepen exchanges and collaboration, contributing to the creation of an open, inclusive, clean, and beautiful world characterized by lasting peace, universal security, and shared prosperity.

Participants discussed topics such as "Boosting Confidence: The Role of Media in Enhancing Human Development and Security," "Adapting to Changes: Media Response to Global Challenges," "New Technological Opportunities and Challenges," "Innovative Leadership: New Media Markets in the Digital Age," and "Striving for Growth: Global Collaboration for Media towards a Better Future” to explore ways for the media industry to address global challenges.

The summit, co-hosted by Xinhua News Agency and the provincial governments of Guangdong and Yunnan, continues until the 8th of December in the cities of Guangzhou and Kunming.

It involves the participation of 450 delegates representing 101 countries.

The news agencies of the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Kuwait, and the State of Qatar participated in the summit's opening.