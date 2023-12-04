Open Menu

5th WMS Starts Its Works In The Chinese City Of Guangzhou

Faizan Hashmi Published December 04, 2023 | 01:20 PM

5th WMS starts its works in the Chinese city of Guangzhou

Guangzhou, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) The 5th World Media Summit (WMS) started its works on Sunday in Guangzhou, in the Guangdong Province of southern China, under the theme "Boosting Global Confidence, Promoting Media Development".

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA), represented by its President, Dr. Fahd bin Hassan Al Aqran, participated in the 5th WMS. The summit was also attended by the Saudi Consul General in Guangzhou, Dr. Abdullah bin Abiyah.

In his speech during the opening of the WMS, the Executive Chairman of the WMS and President of Xinhua News Agency, Fu Hua, called on media outlets to build consensus, boost confidence in development, and uphold objectivity and truth to enhance media's credibility. He also emphasized the need to deepen exchanges and collaboration, contributing to the creation of an open, inclusive, clean, and beautiful world characterized by lasting peace, universal security, and shared prosperity.

Participants discussed topics such as "Boosting Confidence: The Role of Media in Enhancing Human Development and Security," "Adapting to Changes: Media Response to Global Challenges," "New Technological Opportunities and Challenges," "Innovative Leadership: New Media Markets in the Digital Age," and "Striving for Growth: Global Collaboration for Media towards a Better Future” to explore ways for the media industry to address global challenges.

The summit, co-hosted by Xinhua News Agency and the provincial governments of Guangdong and Yunnan, continues until the 8th of December in the cities of Guangzhou and Kunming.

It involves the participation of 450 delegates representing 101 countries.

The news agencies of the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Kuwait, and the State of Qatar participated in the summit's opening.

Related Topics

World China Kuwait Saudi Qatar Guangzhou Kunming Bahrain December Sunday Market Media Industry

Recent Stories

Israel launches ground operation to refugee-crowde ..

Israel launches ground operation to refugee-crowded south of Gaza

2 hours ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister meets the Prime Minister ..

Caretaker Prime Minister meets the Prime Minister of Syria

2 hours ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister meets President of Maldiv ..

Caretaker Prime Minister meets President of Maldives on the sidelines of COP28 i ..

2 hours ago
 Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar participates in ..

Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar participates in the Global Stock Take High Le ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistani American Physicians valuable asset for b ..

Pakistani American Physicians valuable asset for both countries: Masood Khan

2 hours ago
 Maualana Fazl to become next president of Pakistan ..

Maualana Fazl to become next president of Pakistan, says JUI-F

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2023

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

1 day ago
 Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after m ..

Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after magnitude 7.6 quake

2 days ago
 Awareness seminar on autism held

Awareness seminar on autism held

2 days ago

More Stories From World