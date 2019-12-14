UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

60,000 French Homes Without Power Lashed By Heavy Rains, Winds

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 23 seconds ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 06:34 PM

60,000 French homes without power lashed by heavy rains, winds

Fourteen departments in southwestern France, the Alps region and the Mediterranean island of Corsica were on alert Saturday following gale-force winds and flooding that cut off electricity in 60,000 homes, killed one person and injured five others

Peyrehorade, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :Fourteen departments in southwestern France, the Alps region and the Mediterranean island of Corsica were on alert Saturday following gale-force winds and flooding that cut off electricity in 60,000 homes, killed one person and injured five others.

The department of Pyrenees-Atlantique in the Basque Country was downgraded by the weather service Meteo France however from the maximum level red alert to orange.

A 70-year-old man died there Friday when his vehicle struck a tree that had fallen into the road during the storms.

Five others were injured, two seriously, when trees fell on their vehicles.

In Espeins in the Lot-et-Garonne region, a man in his seventies was swept away by rising waters when he went out to fetch his mail.

Rescuers resumed searches Saturday as floods inundated parts of the region with waters rising to up to nearly nine feet and by 30 centimetres per hour in some areas.

Lot-et-Garonne was placed under red alert for floods and a rugby rematch between Cardiff Blues and Pau for the European Challenge Cup in the city of Pau on Saturday evening was cancelled by the prefecture.

Flooding and landslides cut off access to the skiing stations of Gourette and Artouste, while the distribution of potable water in the commune of Laruns was interrupted.

Related Topics

Injured Weather Electricity Water France Vehicles Road Vehicle Died Orange Alert Man Cardiff From

Recent Stories

Charlize Theron saves “Bombshell”

4 minutes ago

Pak’s women cricket team Vs England’s women te ..

19 minutes ago

Kremlin Spokesman Says No Landmark Breakthroughs A ..

16 seconds ago

Rescue-1122 launches awareness drive about smog

20 seconds ago

Captivating talk held on Great Mosque of Cordoba, ..

24 seconds ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Pakistan&#039;s Army Ch ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.