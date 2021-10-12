UrduPoint.com

6.3-magnitude Quake Strikes Off Greek Island Of Crete

6.3-magnitude quake strikes off Greek island of Crete

A powerful 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck off the Greek island of Crete Tuesday, the Athens Observatory said, with initial media reports suggesting no-one was hurt

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :A powerful 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck off the Greek island of Crete Tuesday, the Athens Observatory said, with initial media reports suggesting no-one was hurt.

The epicentre of the quake felt on the island was "detected in the sea 405 kilometres (250 miles) southeast of Athens at 0924 GMT", the Observatory said in a statement, two weeks after a 5.8-magnitude quake killed one and injured 10 on Crete.

