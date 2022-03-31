UrduPoint.com

6.8-magnitude Earthquake Strikes East Of New Caledonia: USGS

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2022 | 11:51 AM

6.8-magnitude earthquake strikes east of New Caledonia: USGS

A 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck east of the French territory of New Caledonia on Thursday, the US Geological Survey sai

Noumea, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :A 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck east of the French territory of New Caledonia on Thursday, the US Geological Survey said.

The USGS said the tremor struck at 4.44 pm local time (0544 GMT) at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles), 279.0 km (173.0 mi) southeast of Tadine, New Caledonia.

The US National Weather Service issued a warning that "hazardous tsunami waves are possible for coasts located within 300 km of the earthquake epicenter", including along the coasts of the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu.

"Persons located in threatened coastal areas should stay alert for information and follow instructions from national and local authorities," it added.

Related Topics

Weather Tsunami Earthquake Threatened Alert Vanuatu From

Recent Stories

State Bank grants Careem Pay IPA for EMI license

State Bank grants Careem Pay IPA for EMI license

22 minutes ago
 Sonam Kapoor shows how she satisfying her pregnanc ..

Sonam Kapoor shows how she satisfying her pregnancy cravings

29 minutes ago
 Threatening letter to be presented in in-camera se ..

Threatening letter to be presented in in-camera session of parliament: Fawad

45 minutes ago
 NA to resume crucial session with No-Trust-Motion ..

NA to resume crucial session with No-Trust-Motion on agenda

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 31st March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 31st March 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.