Ukraine Says Withdrew Troops In Parts Of Kharkiv Region
Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2024 | 02:30 PM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Ukraine on Wednesday said it had pulled back troops near several villages in the northeastern Kharkiv region, where Russian forces have been advancing and pounding settlements in a new offensive along the border.
Details of the withdrawal emerged as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was on an unannounced visit to Kyiv where President Volodymyr Zelensky urged him to speed up US supplies of weapons.
Moscow launched a surprise major ground assault on the Kharkiv region last week as it seeks to advance across the battlefield with Kyiv struggling for arms and manpower.
"In certain spots in Lukyantsi and Vovchansk areas, due to the fire impact and assault actions of the enemy, manoeuvres were carried out in order to save the lives of our soldiers, units were removed to advantageous positions," a military spokesman said on state television.
Authorities in Vovchansk said there was intense street-to-street fighting in the border town that before the war had an estimated population of 20,000 people.
"We are here and are evacuating people and helping them. The situation in Vovchansk is extremely difficult," police chief Oleksiy Kharkivsky said on social media.
Throughout the two-year war, both sides have typically used the language of moving to more "advantageous positions" to signify retreats.
The two villages -- around 30 kilometres (18 miles) apart -- are close to the border with Russia and have been targeted in the fresh offensive.
The Ukrainian military said the situation "remains difficult" but insisted that its forces were "not allowing the Russian occupiers to gain a foothold".
Kyiv has rushed reinforcements to the area to prevent Russia from punching through.
