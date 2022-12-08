UrduPoint.com

80 Minors Bailed After Deadly Protests In Chad

Sumaira FH Published December 08, 2022 | 09:25 PM

80 minors bailed after deadly protests in Chad

Eighty minors who had been arrested and held in a desert prison following deadly protests in Chad in October have been given bail, public prosecutor Moussa Wade Djibrine said on Thursday

N'Djamena, Dec 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Eighty minors who had been arrested and held in a desert prison following deadly protests in Chad in October have been given bail, public prosecutor Moussa Wade Djibrine said on Thursday.

"A request for (their) provisional release was filed and the judge accepted it," he said, adding that proceedings against the minors were still "ongoing." Hundreds of people were detained following bloody protests against Chad's ruling junta, of whom 262 have been handed jail terms of up to three years.

Outlawed demonstrations were held on October 20 to mark the date when the military had initially promised to cede power -- a timeline that has now been extended by two years.

Around 50 people died, including 10 members of the security forces, according to an official toll.

But opposition groups say the real count was much higher, and allege unarmed civilians were massacred.

Strongman General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno accused the demonstrators of "insurrection" and attempting to stage a coup.

The authorities have said 601 people, including 83 minors, were arrested in the N'Djamena area alone and taken to Koro Toro, a high-security jail located in the desert 600 kilometres (375 miles) from the capital.

A total of 401 people were put on trial in a court in the jail, in proceedings that lawyers boycotted in protest.

After a four-day trial, 262 were jailed for between two and three years, 80 were given suspended terms and 59 were acquitted, the prosecutor said on Monday.

Deby, 38, took power when his father, Idriss Deby Itno, who had ruled the arid Sahel state for 30 years, died during an operation against rebels in April 2021.

Related Topics

Protest Jail Lawyers Died Chad April October From Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Knowledge-based economy solution of emerging chall ..

Knowledge-based economy solution of emerging challenges: Dr Iqrar

59 seconds ago
 US commends 'democratic stability' in Peru, suppor ..

US commends 'democratic stability' in Peru, supports new president

1 minute ago
 World Famous Singer Celine Dion Says She is Affect ..

World Famous Singer Celine Dion Says She is Affected by the Stiff-Person Syndrom ..

1 minute ago
 Humorous poets enthrall audience at IIUI

Humorous poets enthrall audience at IIUI

1 minute ago
 Rice returns to England training at World Cup afte ..

Rice returns to England training at World Cup after illness absence

4 minutes ago
 Arctic to Contribute More to Global Energy Transit ..

Arctic to Contribute More to Global Energy Transition Soon - Russian Diplomat

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.