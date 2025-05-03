Open Menu

India's Allegations Against Pakistan On Pahalgam Incident Depict Modi's Failure Of Governance: Chinese Scholar

Sumaira FH Published May 03, 2025 | 09:00 PM

India's allegations against Pakistan on Pahalgam incident depict Modi's failure of governance: Chinese Scholar

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Senior Research Fellow at Charhar Institute, Pro Cheng Xizhong on Saturday said on Pahalgam incident, India's accusations against Pakistan without any basis is clearly an attempt by the Narendra Modi administration to evade responsibility for his governance failure.

In a statement issued here, he said that in recent days, India has used the shooting incident to create high tension in its relations with Pakistan, mainly for the following purposes.

Firstly, Narendra Modi wants to shift the domestic crisis. India is now facing many problems domestically, such as economic downturn, high unemployment rate and outdated infrastructure, he added.

"By creating external conflicts, it can incite nationalist sentiment, shift people's attention from domestic conflicts to external threats, thereby consolidating public opinion and the political foundation of his government.

At the same time, the Indian government can also use this opportunity to showcase a tough image and enhance its domestic support.

"

Secondly, Narendra Modi wants to curb cooperation between China and Pakistan. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is the flagship project of the "the Belt and Road".

"India sees CPEC as a threat to its regional hegemony and is concerned that China's influence may radiate to South Asia through Pakistan, thereby affecting its dominant position in the region."

Intensifying the conflict between India and Pakistan can weaken Pakistan's national strength and interfere with China's strategic layout, he said.

Thirdly, he said, India has significantly expanded its military power in recent years, purchasing a large amount of cutting-edge equipment that needs to be tested for equipment performance and military combat effectiveness through actual combat.

In addition, India is attempting to reshape the power structure in South Asia by taking military action against Pakistan and controlling the water sources in Kashmir.

Recent Stories

PSL X: Quetta Gladiators opt to bowl first against ..

PSL X: Quetta Gladiators opt to bowl first against Islamabad United

1 hour ago
 PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad ..

PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..

1 hour ago
 UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years ..

UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years in UK prison for exploitation ..

1 hour ago
 Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on M ..

Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday

1 hour ago
 Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wed ..

National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wednesday in Karachi

2 hours ago
Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, K ..

Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..

5 hours ago
 Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha ..

Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away

5 hours ago
 Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in Indi ..

Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India

5 hours ago
 Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ..

Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR

5 hours ago
 Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of ..

Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of Abdali Weapon System

5 hours ago
 Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Po ..

Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Policy Research Institute are co ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World