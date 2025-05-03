- Home
- World
- India's allegations against Pakistan on Pahalgam incident depict Modi's failure of governance: Chine ..
India's Allegations Against Pakistan On Pahalgam Incident Depict Modi's Failure Of Governance: Chinese Scholar
Sumaira FH Published May 03, 2025 | 09:00 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Senior Research Fellow at Charhar Institute, Pro Cheng Xizhong on Saturday said on Pahalgam incident, India's accusations against Pakistan without any basis is clearly an attempt by the Narendra Modi administration to evade responsibility for his governance failure.
In a statement issued here, he said that in recent days, India has used the shooting incident to create high tension in its relations with Pakistan, mainly for the following purposes.
Firstly, Narendra Modi wants to shift the domestic crisis. India is now facing many problems domestically, such as economic downturn, high unemployment rate and outdated infrastructure, he added.
"By creating external conflicts, it can incite nationalist sentiment, shift people's attention from domestic conflicts to external threats, thereby consolidating public opinion and the political foundation of his government.
At the same time, the Indian government can also use this opportunity to showcase a tough image and enhance its domestic support.
"
Secondly, Narendra Modi wants to curb cooperation between China and Pakistan. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is the flagship project of the "the Belt and Road".
"India sees CPEC as a threat to its regional hegemony and is concerned that China's influence may radiate to South Asia through Pakistan, thereby affecting its dominant position in the region."
Intensifying the conflict between India and Pakistan can weaken Pakistan's national strength and interfere with China's strategic layout, he said.
Thirdly, he said, India has significantly expanded its military power in recent years, purchasing a large amount of cutting-edge equipment that needs to be tested for equipment performance and military combat effectiveness through actual combat.
In addition, India is attempting to reshape the power structure in South Asia by taking military action against Pakistan and controlling the water sources in Kashmir.
Recent Stories
PSL X: Quetta Gladiators opt to bowl first against Islamabad United
PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..
UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years in UK prison for exploitation ..
Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday
Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan
National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wednesday in Karachi
Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..
Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away
Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India
Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR
Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of Abdali Weapon System
Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Policy Research Institute are co ..
More Stories From World
-
India's allegations against Pakistan on Pahalgam incident depict Modi's failure of governance: Chine ..4 minutes ago
-
UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years in UK prison for exploitation1 hour ago
-
Int'l body promoting next-generation fusion energy joins Osaka expo7 hours ago
-
Singapore polls underway as 48% of voters cast their votes as of noon7 hours ago
-
Across China: Traditional art troupes embrace scenic spots, energize cultural-tourism fusion7 hours ago
-
Belarus, Nepal discussed prospects for cooperation8 hours ago
-
Shenzhou-19 return capsule touches down, astronauts all sound8 hours ago
-
Around 8,890 intending Pakistani pilgrims arrive in Madinah so far9 hours ago
-
‘Worst-case scenario’ unfolds in Gaza as 'brutal' Israeli aid blockade threatens mass starvation ..10 hours ago
-
India not ready to resolve Kashmir issue as per UNSC resolutions: Dr. Faisal22 hours ago
-
Ambassador Tirmizi highlights Pakistan’s Vision for Economic Integration24 hours ago
-
Is the tradition of bedtime stories fading away?24 hours ago