Journalists must be safe from attacks, surveillance: UN

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk has said that amidst spiraling conflict, climate chaos, growing divisions, and a rapidly changing digital landscape, a free press is more vital than ever.

"A free and independent media is the lifeblood of a resilient society," he said in a message marking the World Press Freedom Day that falls on May 3.

The theme of the day is "Reporting in the Brave New World“ The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Press Freedom and the Media."

Furthermore, the media help us understand the world around us and encourage critical thinking and dialogue.

Free and independent media are the best antidote to disinformation but press freedom is under threat in every region of the world, he warned.

States harass, detain, torture and even kill media workers, simply for doing their jobs while in some conflict zones, warring parties restrict or deny access to journalists.

He noted that since January, at least 20 people who work in media have been killed and impunity for crimes against journalists remains widespread, with more than 80 per cent of killings going unpunished.

Turk said this year's observance of press freedom is a reminder that media repression is increasing while artificial intelligence (AI) is entirely overhauling how information is produced, distributed, and consumed.

Although AI can be a useful tool for journalists, it also carries significant risks for press freedom, he warned.

AI-based algorithms often dictate what we see, shaping our opinions and perceptions of reality. Politicians use AI to weaponize disinformation and advance their own agendas, he said.

States are also using AI tools to monitor journalists and their sources online, violating their right to privacy. This has a chilling effect on media workers everywhere.

And women journalists are disproportionately targeted.

Also, a small group of corporations and individuals have almost total control over AI technology and influence on the global media landscape.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also highlighted the opportunities and risks posed by AI in his message on press freedom.

Biased algorithms, outright lies, and hate speech are landmines on the information superhighway. Accurate, verifiable, fact-based information is the best tool to defuse them, he said.

He pointed to the Global Digital Compact adopted last year by UN Member States, which includes concrete steps to strengthen international cooperation to promote information integrity, tolerance and respect in the digital space.

Turk said World Press Freedom Day is an opportunity for everyone to urgently commit to changing course now, starting with States.

They must ensure that journalists are safe from attacks, hate campaigns and surveillance, as well as physical and legal harassment.

It is crucial to have more transparency in how data is used, how content is curated, and how algorithms are designed.

Media concentration laws that is, legislation around ownership of mass media outlets – also must be updated to reflect the power of AI and tech platforms and promote a diverse media landscape that secures space for independent journalism.

Meanwhile, tech companies have a crucial role. In this regard, Turk announced that his Office and UN educational and cultural agency UNESCO are offering guidance to help tech companies assess the risks their tools pose to journalists and civil society.

A free, independent, and diverse media can help to heal the divisions in our societies. We must do everything in our power to protect it and allow it to flourish, he said.

