Open Menu

Amid Soaring India-Pakistan Tensions, UNSC Meets Monday Afternoon For Emergency In-camera Consultations

Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2025 | 09:40 AM

Amid soaring India-Pakistan tensions, UNSC meets Monday afternoon for emergency in-camera consultations

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Amid escalating India-Pakistan tensions, the United Nations Security Council will hold emergency closed-door consultations Monday afternoon as the deteriorating situation, especially in Jammu & Kashmir, poses a threat to international peace and security, according to a press release of the Pakistani Mission to the UN.

The meeting has been requested by Pakistan, and the country's Ambassador to the UN, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, will make a statement to the press at the end of the consultations.

Tensions between two South Asian neighbours spiked after the April 22 attack in Indian-occupied Kashmir's Pahalgam town that killed 26 people, and without any evidence, India blamed Pakistan.

On its part, Pakistan categorically rejected the claim and called for a neutral probe.

The situation further deteriorated as India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi granted "operational freedom" to his military chiefs to respond to the attack in disputed Kashmir in whatever way they see fit.

Pakistan's military has warned of a 'swift' response to any misadventure by New Delhi.

APP/ift

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2025

16 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2025

1 hour ago
 PSL X: Kings beat Qalandars by four wickets in rai ..

PSL X: Kings beat Qalandars by four wickets in rain-hit thriller

9 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 24 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kin ..

PSL 2025 Match 24 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2025

1 day ago
HBL PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United ..

HBL PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United by two wickets

2 days ago
 PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad ..

PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..

2 days ago
 UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years ..

UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years in UK prison for exploitation ..

2 days ago
 Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on M ..

Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday

2 days ago
 Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan

2 days ago
 National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wed ..

National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wednesday in Karachi

2 days ago

More Stories From World