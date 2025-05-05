Amid soaring India-Pakistan tensions, UNSC meets Monday afternoon for emergency in-camera consultations

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Amid escalating India-Pakistan tensions, the United Nations Security Council will hold emergency closed-door consultations Monday afternoon as the deteriorating situation, especially in Jammu & Kashmir, poses a threat to international peace and security, according to a press release of the Pakistani Mission to the UN.

The meeting has been requested by Pakistan, and the country's Ambassador to the UN, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, will make a statement to the press at the end of the consultations.

Tensions between two South Asian neighbours spiked after the April 22 attack in Indian-occupied Kashmir's Pahalgam town that killed 26 people, and without any evidence, India blamed Pakistan.

On its part, Pakistan categorically rejected the claim and called for a neutral probe.

The situation further deteriorated as India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi granted "operational freedom" to his military chiefs to respond to the attack in disputed Kashmir in whatever way they see fit.

Pakistan's military has warned of a 'swift' response to any misadventure by New Delhi.

APP/ift