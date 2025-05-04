Open Menu

Putin Hails Lukashenko’s Gift

Sumaira FH Published May 04, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Putin hails Lukashenko’s gift

MINSK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Belarusian chocolate, calling it "very tasty". The relevant footage from the documentary "Russia. Kremlin. Putin. 25 Years" was published in the Telegram channel of Pavel Zarubin, journalist of the Rossiya tv channel, BelTA reported.

The journalist released several excerpts from the documentary, including a scene in the Russian president’s kitchen, where a box featuring Belarusian symbols is visible on the table.

"This is a gift from Aleksandr Grigorievich [Lukashenko]. Belarusian chocolates are very tasty!" Vladimir Putin remarked.

"I can treat you if you'd like," he offered to the film crew.

According to Pavel Zarubin’s Telegram channel, the full documentary will air on the Rossiya TV channel on 4 May.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2025

9 hours ago
 HBL PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United ..

HBL PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United by two wickets

22 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad ..

PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..

22 hours ago
 UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years ..

UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years in UK prison for exploitation ..

22 hours ago
 Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on M ..

Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday

22 hours ago
Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan

22 hours ago
 National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wed ..

National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wednesday in Karachi

22 hours ago
 Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, K ..

Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..

1 day ago
 Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha ..

Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away

1 day ago
 Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in Indi ..

Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India

1 day ago
 Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ..

Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR

1 day ago

More Stories From World