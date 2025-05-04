Putin Hails Lukashenko’s Gift
Sumaira FH Published May 04, 2025 | 05:40 PM
MINSK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Belarusian chocolate, calling it "very tasty". The relevant footage from the documentary "Russia. Kremlin. Putin. 25 Years" was published in the Telegram channel of Pavel Zarubin, journalist of the Rossiya tv channel, BelTA reported.
The journalist released several excerpts from the documentary, including a scene in the Russian president’s kitchen, where a box featuring Belarusian symbols is visible on the table.
"This is a gift from Aleksandr Grigorievich [Lukashenko]. Belarusian chocolates are very tasty!" Vladimir Putin remarked.
"I can treat you if you'd like," he offered to the film crew.
According to Pavel Zarubin’s Telegram channel, the full documentary will air on the Rossiya TV channel on 4 May.
