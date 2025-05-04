Open Menu

MORA Advises Intending Pakistani Pilgrims To Strictly Adhere To Saudi Laws

Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2025 | 04:00 PM

MADINAH al MUNAWWARAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony (MORA) on Sunday advised intending Pakistani pilgrims to comply fully with Saudi regulations during their stay in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Issuing an advisory, Secretary Religious Affairs Dr. Syed Attaur Rehman emphasized the importance of following the instructions of Saudi authorities without argument and avoid any arguments with them.

Always earns good name for your country through your good conducts and behavior, being an intending pilgrim and ambassador of Pakistan, he said.

Atta ur Rehman also advised pilgrims to avoid all political and communal discussions and debates, as well as participation in banned activities such as political meetings, processions or protests.

He warned Pakistani pilgrims that violating Saudi laws and engaging in prohibited activities could bring a bad name for the country, and stressed that individuals would be responsible for their own actions.

