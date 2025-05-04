Angola reports new cholera outbreak, with 3 deaths in 24 hours

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LILONGWE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Angola has recorded 267 new cholera cases and three deaths in the past 24 hours, health officials said Sunday, as the country faces what authorities are calling the worst outbreak in a generation.

Angola’s Health Minister Silvia Lutucuta told reporters that the disease is spreading throughout the country at an “alarming rate” with daily case numbers continuing to rise.

“Since the first case was recorded on January 7, 2025, the country has now recorded 17,528 cases and 565 deaths,” Lutucuta told reporters. “So far, the disease has affected 17 out of the 21 provinces that we have. The situation is now getting out of hand.”

Describing the current situation as the “worst outbreak in a generation,” she said the provinces of Luanda, Bengo, Benguela, Cuanza Norte, and Cuanza Sul have emerged as the epicenters of the outbreak, accounting for around 98% of all reported cases.

The outbreak began in the municipality of Cazenga, Luanda Province, prompting the government to declare a public health emergency.

In response, the Angolan government, in coordination with its partners, launched a $6.5-million National Response Plan, covering multiple sectors, Lutucuta said.

Dr. Helga Freitas, Angola’s national director of public health, said several government ministries, partners, and community groups are working together to contain the outbreak.

“Several cholera treatment centers have been opened in various areas of Luanda and other provinces,” Freitas said. “These places have been critical in the line of defense in ensuring that infected patients receive the emergency treatment they need in their locality,” she added.

She said the government has also stepped up public awareness campaigns, distributed hygiene kits, and chlorinated water sources.

“These efforts show the government’s commitment to combating the disease, by directly involving local communities in this crucial process,” Freitas said.

Since the outbreak of the first case, regional and international partners have also stepped in to assist Angola’s response.

The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has implemented a three-month incident management plan and recently donated 2,000 oral cholera vaccines for frontline health workers.

According to Health Ministry officials, the vaccines are part of a broader effort to address ongoing health emergencies, including cholera and mpox.