Abkhazia Working With Russia to Improve Laws for Investment in Energy Sector - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2022) Sukhumi is working with Moscow to improve legislation on investments in the energy sector of Abkhazia, Abkhazian Prime Minister Alexander Ankvab told Sputnik.

There is a problem with the energy supply in Abkhazia and the republic needs Russian investments in the energy sector, Ankvab said, adding that investors should understand the legislation that regulates legal relations in the energy sector.

"So far, this legislation does not suit Russian investors, and we are working to improve it," Ankvab added.

In connection with the energy crisis that arose in Abkhazia in early November, restrictions on the supply of electricity were introduced in four of the seven regions of the republic and the city of Sukhumi.

In the autumn-winter period, Abkhazia traditionally faces energy shortages, despite the ban on cryptocurrency mining activities. Due to the lack of centralized heating and gas supply in the cities and regions of the republic, the electric power infrastructure experiences increased loads on the networks, which leads to frequent accidents at substations and power lines.