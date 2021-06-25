UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

About 10 EU Countries Reject Idea Of Holding Summit With Putin - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 05:30 AM

About 10 EU Countries Reject Idea of Holding Summit With Putin - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) About 10 EU member states have voiced their opposition to the initiative of German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron to hold a summit between EU leaders and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Bloomberg news agency reported citing its diplomatic sources.

On Wednesday, the Financial Times reported citing diplomatic sources that Merkel and Macron wanted the European Union to consider inviting Russian President Vladimir Putin to a summit of European leaders. Germany and France have also reportedly called for the development of a new EU strategy for closer engagement with Russia to develop discussions with Moscow after the Russian-US summit in Geneva.

According to Bloomberg's source, some 10 countries feel uncomfortable either with the idea itself or with the fact it was put into the agenda of the current meeting at the last minute.

A draft document of the current EU Summit says that the EU leaders "will review the existing formats of dialogue with Russia, including at leaders' level," but this phrase is in square brackets, which means that the text has not been agreed on yet.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia France German European Union Germany Vladimir Putin Geneva Angela Merkel Opposition

Recent Stories

Humid, cloudy weather expected to continue for com ..

4 hours ago

MoHAP, EHS conclude participation at Arab Health 2 ..

5 hours ago

Launch of Russian Flights to Egypt's Resorts May H ..

4 hours ago

US-Iran JCPOA Talks to Resume Soon, 'Serious Diffe ..

5 hours ago

DC inaugurates 58th corona vaccination center

5 hours ago

Biden Says Democrats Struck Infrastructure Deal Wi ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.