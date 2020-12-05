UrduPoint.com
Acting US Defense Chief To Visit Indonesia, Philippines - Pentagon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 03:20 AM

Acting US Defense Chief to Visit Indonesia, Philippines - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2020) Acting US Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller will visit Indonesia next week to attend the meeting of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) defense ministers, the Department of Defense said in a travel advisory on Friday.

"Acting Secretary Miller will visit the US Indo-Pacific Command Headquarters next where he will virtually participate in the ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus). The ADMM-Plus is the most effective platform for practical cooperation among the participating countries' defense establishments and the premier venue for senior leaders to discuss regional defense issues," the advisory said.

Miller will meet virtually with key ASEAN leaders to strengthen defense relationships, the Defense Department said.

Miller will fly out on Saturday, December 5 and will also meet with his counterparts in Indonesia as well as the Philippines and other senior officials to discuss the importance of the bilateral defense relationships and securing a free and open Indo-Pacific region, the advisory added.

