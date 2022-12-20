Actions Against Iran Can Negate Prospects of Reviving Nuclear Deal - Russian Envoy to UN

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) Pressure imposed on Iran can halt the revival of the 2015 nuclear agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia said.

"We see no insurmountable problems preventing restoration of the JCPOA," Nebenzia said during a UN Security Council meeting on Monday. "However, we find ourselves at a critical tenuous juncture- attempts to exert pressure on Iran to unwarrantedly spiraled tensions around JCPOA, concocted attacks with the sole purpose to provoke other participants are liable to completely negate prospects for restoration of the deal.

"

Should the pressure approach prevail, it would represent a departure from the lofty standards of diplomacy that resulted in the nuclear agreement being reached, Nebenzia added.

The United States, Russia, China, France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the European Union signed with Iran the nuclear agreement in 2015. However, the United States unilaterally withdrew from the accord in 2018 and reimposed comprehensive sanctions on Iran. Tehran latter responded by gradually dropping its own obligations under the agreement. The two countries started talks on reviving the JCPOA after Joe Biden assumed office in January 2021.