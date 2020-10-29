ADF militia kills 15 in eastern DR Congo

More than 15 people in DR Congo's troubled east have been killed by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a militia blamed for hundreds of deaths this year, local sources said on Thursday

The attack happened overnight in the village of Baeti, the administrator of Beni territory in North Kivu province told AFP.

"The ADF enemy killed between 15 and 20 people," the official said, while Janvier Kasairio, a local representative for civil society, said "18 died and homes (were) torched."