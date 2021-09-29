Adriatic Charter Conference Promotes Further Expansion of NATO - US European Command

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) Military leaders from the US-led Adriatic Charter pledged to back NATO's so-called open-door policy by helping other nations in Southeastern Europe join the alliance during a conference of military chiefs in Croatia on Tuesday, US European Command (EUCOM) said.

"During the conference, military leaders from the A-5 Charter nations and observer states discussed common approaches to address collective security threats and challenges related to regional security and defense issues," An EUCOM statement said. "They also reaffirmed commitment to strengthening relations and deepening areas of military cooperation amongst the A-5 Charter nations."

Since its creation in 2003, four Adriatic Charter nations have ascended into NATO - North Macedonia, Albania, Croatia and Montenegro, the release underscored.

"Today's conference, its conclusions and our joint statement once again prove our firm commitment to partnership in the interest of integration of South-Eastern European countries to NATO and EU," Croatian Armed Forces Chief of Staff, Admiral Robert Hranj said in a EUCOM press release.

The conference, held in Split, Croatia, comes on the same day that the US Department of Homeland Security announced that Croatia was a new participant of the visa Waiver Program, giving nationals of the country access to US soil for up to 90 days starting December 1.

The group was formed by the US, Albania, Croatia and North Macedonia in 2003 with the goal of promoting NATO membership for nations in Southeastern Europe.