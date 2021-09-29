UrduPoint.com

Adriatic Charter Conference Promotes Further Expansion Of NATO - US European Command

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 12:55 AM

Adriatic Charter Conference Promotes Further Expansion of NATO - US European Command

Military leaders from the US-led Adriatic Charter pledged to back NATO's so-called open-door policy by helping other nations in Southeastern Europe join the alliance during a conference of military chiefs in Croatia on Tuesday, US European Command (EUCOM) said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) Military leaders from the US-led Adriatic Charter pledged to back NATO's so-called open-door policy by helping other nations in Southeastern Europe join the alliance during a conference of military chiefs in Croatia on Tuesday, US European Command (EUCOM) said.

"During the conference, military leaders from the A-5 Charter nations and observer states discussed common approaches to address collective security threats and challenges related to regional security and defense issues," An EUCOM statement said. "They also reaffirmed commitment to strengthening relations and deepening areas of military cooperation amongst the A-5 Charter nations."

Since its creation in 2003, four Adriatic Charter nations have ascended into NATO - North Macedonia, Albania, Croatia and Montenegro, the release underscored.

"Today's conference, its conclusions and our joint statement once again prove our firm commitment to partnership in the interest of integration of South-Eastern European countries to NATO and EU," Croatian Armed Forces Chief of Staff, Admiral Robert Hranj said in a EUCOM press release.

The conference, held in Split, Croatia, comes on the same day that the US Department of Homeland Security announced that Croatia was a new participant of the visa Waiver Program, giving nationals of the country access to US soil for up to 90 days starting December 1.

The group was formed by the US, Albania, Croatia and North Macedonia in 2003 with the goal of promoting NATO membership for nations in Southeastern Europe.

Related Topics

NATO Europe Split Same Alliance Albania Croatia Macedonia December Visa From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders condole King of Morocco on death of Pr ..

UAE leaders condole King of Morocco on death of Princess Lalla Malika

14 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives Inspector General of Ro ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Inspector General of Royal Moroccan Armed Forces

2 hours ago
 Al Bowardi visits headquarters of National Service ..

Al Bowardi visits headquarters of National Service and Reserve Authority

2 hours ago
 Executive Office of AML/CTF strengthens cooperatio ..

Executive Office of AML/CTF strengthens cooperation with GCC&#039;s General Secr ..

2 hours ago
 Governor Balochistan directs for addressing over-b ..

Governor Balochistan directs for addressing over-billing & low gas pressure prob ..

4 minutes ago
 Pedersen Says Situation in Syria's Idlib 'Importan ..

Pedersen Says Situation in Syria's Idlib 'Important Issue' in Putin-Erdogan Meet ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.