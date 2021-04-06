UrduPoint.com
Afghan Army Eliminates Over 100 Taliban Militants In Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 03:08 PM

The Afghan army eliminated 104 Taliban militants over the past 24 hours during special operations carried out in ten provinces, the country's ministry of defense reported on Tuesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) The Afghan army eliminated 104 Taliban militants over the past 24 hours during special operations carried out in ten provinces, the country's ministry of defense reported on Tuesday.

"104 Taliban terrorists were killed and 68 others were wounded in Ghazni, Zabul, Herat, Farah, Badghis, Faryab, Balkh, Helmand, Badakhshan and Kandahar provinces in Afghan National Defense and Security Forces, ANDSF, operations during 24 past hours," the ministry stated.

According to the statement, the army additionally discovered and diffused 168 improvised explosive devices placed by the Taliban on public roads in different provinces of the country.

Afghanistan has been in the grip of a violent internal conflict between the official government and the radical Taliban movement, which had taken control of a significant part of the country's rural area and launched attacks on large cities. The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces have been in charge of counter-terrorism operations across the country.

Though the US-negotiated peace process between the Afghan government and the Taliban kicked off in September 2020, the negotiations are yet to show any results as the violence has only escalated over the past few months.

