UrduPoint.com

Afghan Clerics Vow Loyalty To Taliban, But No Word On Girls' Schooling

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 02, 2022 | 09:43 PM

Afghan clerics vow loyalty to Taliban, but no word on girls' schooling

Thousands of Afghan clerics pledged loyalty to the Taliban Saturday, but ended a three-day meeting without recommendations on how the hardline Islamist group should govern the crisis-hit country

Kabul, July 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :Thousands of Afghan clerics pledged loyalty to the Taliban Saturday, but ended a three-day meeting without recommendations on how the hardline Islamist group should govern the crisis-hit country.

The men-only gathering was called to rubber-stamp the Taliban's rule, and ahead of the meeting officials said criticism would be tolerated and they could also discuss thorny issues such as secondary school education for girls.

Media were barred from the event, although speeches were broadcast on state radio -- including a rare appearance by the Taliban's reclusive supreme leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada.

Taliban officials presented the gathering as an opportunity for clerics to independently say how they wanted the country to be governed, but the meeting's final declaration was mostly a regurgitation of their own doctrine.

It called for allegiance to Akhundzada, loyalty to the Taliban, and the complete acceptance of sharia law as the basic principle of rule.

"By the grace of God, the Islamic system has come to rule in Afghanistan," the declaration read.

"We not only strongly support it, but will also defend it.

We consider this to be the national and religious duty of the entire nation." The highlight of the clerics' meeting was appearance by Akhundzada, who has not been filmed or photographed in public since the Taliban returned to power.

The "Commander of the Faithful", as he is known, rarely leaves the Taliban's birthplace and spiritual heartland of Kandahar and apart from one undated photograph and several audio recordings of speeches, has almost no digital footprint.

In Geneva on Friday, the United Nations human rights chief urged the Taliban to look to other Muslim countries for inspiration on improving the rights of women in a religious context.

Addressing an urgent council debate on the situation of women and girls in Afghanistan, Michelle Bachelet said they were "experiencing the most significant and rapid roll-back in enjoyment of their rights across the board in decades".

"I strongly encourage the de facto authorities to engage with predominantly Muslim countries with experience in promoting women and girls' rights, as guaranteed in international law, in that religious context," she said.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan United Nations Education Kandahar Geneva Women God Muslim Event From

Recent Stories

All-round Bumrah stars as Broad concedes costliest ..

All-round Bumrah stars as Broad concedes costliest over in Test history

2 minutes ago
 Momota finds form to set up Axelsen showdown in Ma ..

Momota finds form to set up Axelsen showdown in Malaysia Open

2 minutes ago
 'Fragile situation' as Libya anger boils over livi ..

'Fragile situation' as Libya anger boils over living conditions

2 minutes ago
 Eight outlaws held; drugs, weapons recovered

Eight outlaws held; drugs, weapons recovered

2 minutes ago
 HCCI for coal power generation to meet energy cris ..

HCCI for coal power generation to meet energy crisis

11 minutes ago
 Stakeholders' efforts can help attain prosperity: ..

Stakeholders' efforts can help attain prosperity: LCCI

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.