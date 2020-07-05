UrduPoint.com
Afghan Forces Kill Seven Taliban Militants During Clashes In Uruzgan Province - Military

Sun 05th July 2020 | 02:30 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2020) The Afghan National Army has killed seven Taliban militants and injured four others after insurgents launched attacks on military posts in the central province of Uruzgan, a spokesman for the 205th Atal Corps told Sputnik on Sunday.

"Taliban insurgents attacked Afghan National Army posts in the districts of Trinkot, Khas Uruzgan, and Chora in central Uruzgan province last night. Seven insurgents were killed and four others suffered injuries," Sadiq Issa said.

The Taliban have yet to comment on the incident.

Security forces in Kandahar province killed five Taliban insurgents after the militant organization launched attacks on checkpoints on the same evening.

The Taliban have continued to target civilians and military personnel with armed attacks and bomb blasts despite signing a peace deal with representatives from the United States in February.

Washington has urged the Taliban to commit to reducing violence and begin negotiations with the Afghan government to secure a long-lasting peace. 

