UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Gov't Wants Security, Ceasefire On Agenda Of Talks With Taliban - Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 12:40 PM

Afghan Gov't Wants Security, Ceasefire on Agenda of Talks With Taliban - Foreign Minister

The Afghan government intends to raise issues related to security and ceasefire during the peace talks with the Taliban, who so far only prioritized political topics, Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammed Haneef Atmar told Sputnik in an intervie

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2021) The Afghan government intends to raise issues related to security and ceasefire during the peace talks with the Taliban, who so far only prioritized political topics, Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammed Haneef Atmar told Sputnik in an interview.

Kabul and Taliban negotiators are currently underway with a new round of peace talks in the Qatari capital of Doha. The previous round last December resulted in them reaching a consensus on the modalities of the negotiation, such as the venue and procedures.

According to Atmar, this round is aimed at agreeing upon the key items on the agenda.

"Taliban so far have talked only about political aspects. So we will discuss both political and security and ceasefire. We hope the Taliban will react positively if we have a regional and international unity," Atmar said.

Elaborating on the scope of Kabul-eyed topics, the minister first of all named a permanent ceasefire and cessation of violence.

"Second is political participation of all Afghans in an inclusive government, democratic commitments to human rights and women rights. Third is economic and humanitarian issues. Finally it is legal and international guarantees for peace agreement," Atmar said.

The Kabul-Taliban peace talks kicked off in Doha last September but have so far failed to put an end to the confrontation on the ground. On the contrary, Afghanistan has witnessed a spate of bomb attacks and clashes in recent months, with the military continuing to regularly conduct operations against Taliban operatives, who are now said to control some three-fourths of Afghan land.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Doha September December Women All Government Agreement Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Sandeep Lamichanne replaces Rashid Khan in Lahore ..

10 minutes ago

PPP City's elections held

49 seconds ago

Dissident leader Ferrer arrested in Cuba: supporte ..

51 seconds ago

NBA: Results and standings

53 seconds ago

Media Worker Organization forms his unit

7 minutes ago

Afghanistan Interested in Developing Railroad Coop ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.