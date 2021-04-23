UrduPoint.com
Afghan Military Vehicle Hit By Explosion In Eastern Nangarhar Province - Source

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 06:00 PM

Afghan Military Vehicle Hit by Explosion in Eastern Nangarhar Province - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) An explosion has struck the Afghan armed forces' vehicle in the eastern province of Nangarhar, a source told Sputnik on Friday.

According to the source, the incident took place in the province's 9th Police District and incurred casualties.

Violence and explosions continue to ravage the Central Asian country despite the international community's efforts to revive peace talks and set a date for the US-brokered Afghan conference in Turkey, gathering both the Afghan government and the Taliban, among others.

More Stories From World

