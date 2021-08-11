Afghan Special Operation Corps Commander Alizai Promoted to Chief of Staff - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) Gen. Hibatullah Alizai was promoted from the commander of the Afghan army's Special Operations Corps to the chief of army staff amid the escalation of the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) offensive, TOLO news reported on Wednesday, citing officials.

Alizai replaced Gen. Wali Ahmadzai at the post. Meanwhile, 215 Maiwand Corps commander Gen. Sami Sadat was appointed as the commander of the Special Operations Corps.