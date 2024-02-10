Africa Cup Of Nations Final: Nigeria Factfile
Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Factfile of 2024 Africa Cup of Nations finalists Nigeria:
Path to final: Group A - Equatorial Guinea 1-1, Ivory Coast 1-0, Guinea-Bissau 1-0; Last 16 - Cameroon 2-0; Quarter-final - Angola 1-0; Semi-final - South Africa 1-1 (4-2 penalties)
Scorers: 3 - Ademola Lookman, 2 - William Troost-Ekong, 1 - Victor Osimhen, own goal - Opa Sangante (GNB)
Rankings: 6 Africa, 42 world
Captain: William Troost-Ekong
Coach: Jose Peseiro (POR)
Previous appearances: 19
Best placing: Champions 1980, 1994, 2013
Record win: South Africa 4-0 (2004)
Record losses: Sudan 0-4 (1963), Algeria 1-5 (1990)
Nickname: Super Eagles
Squad
Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabili (Chippa Utd/RSA), Olorunleke Ojo (Enyimba), Francis Uzoho (Omonia/CYP)
Defenders: Chidozie Awaziem, Bruno Onyemaechi (both Boavista/POR), Ola Aina (Nottingham Forest/ENG), Semi Ajayi (West Brom/ENG), Calvin Bassey (Fulham/ENG), Kenneth Omeruo (Kasimpasa/TUR), Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce/TUR), Zaidu Sanusi (Porto/POR), William Troost-Ekong (PAOK/GRE)
Midfielders: Joe Aribo (Southampton/ENG), Alex Iwobi (Fulham/ENG), Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge/BEL), Frank Onyeka (Brentford/ENG), Alhaasan Yusuf (Royal Antwerp/BEL)
Forwards: Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan/ITA), Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester/ENG), Ademola Lookman (Atalanta/ITA), Terem Moffi (Nice/FRA), Ahmed Musa (Sivasspor/TUR), Victor Osimhen (Napoli/ITA), Moses Simon (Nantes/FRA), Paul Onuachu (Trabzonspor/TUR)
